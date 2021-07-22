Advertisement

Voter registration, early voting available for Lansing primary

(Oasis)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday and continuing through election day voters who need to may register to vote in the upcoming primary. Proof of residency must be provided to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 3 City Primary Election.

Registration is done at the clerk’s office. Newly registered voters can choose to receive an absentee ballot, with the option to vote there or get a receipt and vote in their precinct on election day.

Early voting remains available to all voters using the absentee ballot process. The Lansing City Clerk’s Election Unit, located at 2500 S. Washington, offers free parking, a 24-hour secure drop box, and is located on CATA Route #2.

Walk-in early voting will be available at the at the following times:

  • Monday - Friday | 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday | 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 31 | 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 1 | 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 2 | 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. *Last day

Early voting is also available at the Clerk’s City Hall Office, located on the 9th floor of City Hall at 124 W. Michigan Avenue from 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

