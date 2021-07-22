The Tokyo Olympics are Here on WILX!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can catch the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics on WILX TV 10. Watch daily NBC coverage of events, in addition to your News 10 local coverage! Monday through Saturdays, the WILX Olympic Zone will air featuring David Andrews and Ann Emmerich highlighting athlete profiles and in depth Olympic stories that set the stage for the evening’s competitions!

Due to the airing of the 2020 Olympics, there will be programming changes. You can refer to the WILX Schedule HERE on wilx.com, or see below for programming changes.

Friday, 7/23 WILX will air the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony from 6:55AM – 11AM. A special Olympics edition of the Today Show will air 11AM – 1PM. The Tokyo Olympics Preview Show will air 1PM – 4PM, followed by a special Studio 10 Olympics Show from 4PM – 5PM. News 10 will air at normal hours 5PM – 6:30PM followed by NBC Nightly News 6:30PM – 7PM, Wheel of Fortune 7PM – 7:30PM and The Opening Ceremony will air again from 7:30PM – 12AM on WILX.

Saturday, 7/24 Catch News 10 Weekend from 6AM to 8AM, 8AM – 9AM NBC Weekend Today, then 9AM – 6PM Olympic programming with the WILX Olympic Zone Special airing 7:30 – 8PM followed by the Tokyo Olympics 8PM – 11:30PM.

Sunday, 7/25 Watch 6AM – 8AM News 10 Weekend, then 8AM – 6PM watch the Tokyo Olympic games on WILX and resuming at 7PM after News 10 at 6PM and NBC Nightly News.

Weekdays during the Olympics, tune in for News 10 Today from 4:30 – 7AM, followed by The Today Show, 7AM – 9AM, Live with Kelly & Ryan 9AM – 10AM, 10AM – 11AM 3rd Hour of Today, 11AM – 12PM Today with Hoda & Jenna, followed by the Tokyo Olympics 12PM – 5PM. Catch News 10 from 5PM – 6:30PM, followed by NBC Nightly News 6:30PM – 7PM, Wheel of Fortune 7PM – 7:30PM and the WILX Olympic Zone from 7:30PM – 8PM. The Tokyo Olympics will air nightly from 8PM – 11:30PM. Catch News 10 at 11 at a special time at 11:30PM. Studio 10 will resume 4PM – 5PM Monday, August 9th kicking off a special Studio 10 On the Road!

