Tigers Make It Seven Straight

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) is greeted at the dugout by Jonathan Schoop, and Robbie...
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) is greeted at the dugout by Jonathan Schoop, and Robbie Grossman, right, after a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Haase hit a three run homer early in the game and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 7-5 win over the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. Zach Short and Victor Reyes also hit solo homers for the Tigers who have now won seven straight games. The Rangers were swept in the four game series and have now lost nine games in a row. The Tigers, still unbeaten since the All Star break, now hit the road for a week end series at Kansas City. They have a 47-51 season record.

