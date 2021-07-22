Remembering Mike Sadler’s legacy five years later

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -- The Michigan State University rock got a special makeover today honoring former MSU football punter Mike Sadler and former Nebraska punter Sam Foltz.

Sadler and Foltz passed away almost five years ago today in a car crash, but their memory has lived on every day since and touched the lives of so many.

“He was just one of those players that has that charisma. Right away that strikes you as like wow, he has it,” Doug Kelly said, whose family has been impacted by Sadler.

That’s the affect Sadler had on people and the reason why community members have been painting the MSU rock since Wednesday night for the anniversary of his passing.

“It fills my heart, it truly does that these people care enough about Mike and his legacy, that he’s meaningful in their lives,” Karen Sadler said, Mike’s mother. “That they come out and do this unsolicited just out of the kindness of their hearts.”

He’s made so much of an impact that the Kelly family has never forgotten the first time they met Sadler at a “Meet the Spartans” event in 2013.

“He signed a football for the kids and he treated them like little human beings,” Kelly said. “I mean we liked all the players, but there was something that elevated Mike above everyone else.”

That’s who Sadler was and that’s who Foltz was too -- people that have made their mark then and forever.

“Mike and Sam both left legacies that are impactful, they make a difference in people’s lives,” Sadler said. “Today, five years later, we’re still celebrating them.”

Using Michigan State’s rock was the way the community wanted to share Mike and Sam’s legacy. It’s a place that meant so much to Mike and the Spartan community.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.