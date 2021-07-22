Advertisement

Philly And Arizona Make Trade

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Flyers have sent one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (GAHS’-tihs-behr) to the Arizona Coyotes along with second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft. Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief over the next two seasons, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong says Gostisbehere will be a solid addition to the team’s blue line. The 28-year-old had a strong rookie season in 2015-16 but his play tailed off dramatically after that.

