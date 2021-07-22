Philly And Arizona Make Trade

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Flyers have sent one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (GAHS’-tihs-behr) to the Arizona Coyotes along with second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft. Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief over the next two seasons, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong says Gostisbehere will be a solid addition to the team’s blue line. The 28-year-old had a strong rookie season in 2015-16 but his play tailed off dramatically after that.

