NFL Teams Warned Of Forfeits

UNDATED (AP) - The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and that players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. In a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press, Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. However, forfeits are among the consequences. The league says more than half its teams have COVID-19 vaccination rates greater than 80% of their players, and more than 75% of players are in the process of being vaccinated.

