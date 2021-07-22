Advertisement

Mississippi Attorney General seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade

(WMTV)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WILX) - Thursday, Mississippi’s attorney general filed papers with the Supreme Court arguing that Roe v. Wade should be overturned. The landmark 1973 decision legalized abortion nationwide and allowed states to decide for themselves whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

In a brief filed with the court, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch wrote, “Under the Constitution, may a State prohibit elective abortions before viability? Yes. Why? Because nothing in constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion.”

The 6-3 conservative majority court said in May that they would consider arguments regarding a Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks. Republican lawmakers in multiple states have been pushing to ban abortions altogether, though in most of those cases Roe v. Wade was the primary judicial obstacle.

