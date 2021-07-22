Milwaukee Celebrates With Big Parade

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Milwaukee today to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century. Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn. Open-air buses and flatbed trucks carried Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and Jrue (jroo) Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.