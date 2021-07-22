Advertisement

Milwaukee Celebrates With Big Parade

Kirk Carley, of Milwaukee, right, holds up a deer statue during a parade celebrating the...
Kirk Carley, of Milwaukee, right, holds up a deer statue during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Milwaukee today to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century. Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn. Open-air buses and flatbed trucks carried Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and Jrue (jroo) Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Grand Blanc woman wins $1 million prize in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Eaton Rapids resident Christian Hisler wembarks on his 3,600 mile unicycle ride
Eaton Rapids man on a one-wheel cross-country trip
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Michigan Legislature votes to repeal 1945 Emergency Powers Act
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
Experts say there are far more than 3 Delta variant COVID-19 cases in mid-Michigan

Latest News

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Philly And Arizona Make Trade
*
Key Tampa Hockey Player Signs With Rangers
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL Teams Warned Of Forfeits
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) is greeted at the dugout by Jonathan Schoop, and Robbie...
Tigers Make It Seven Straight