Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject

Meridian PD
Meridian PD(Meridian TWP. Police)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a person captured on a surveillance camera.

She is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Catherwood at 517.853.4800

(Reference Case 21-2534).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

