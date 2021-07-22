Meridian Township Police requesting help in finding this subject

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a person captured on a surveillance camera.

She is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Catherwood at 517.853.4800

(Reference Case 21-2534).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

