MDOT virtual public meeting to discuss US-127 project in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has invited the public to attend a virtual meeting regarding the upcoming rebuilding of US-127 from the Jackson County line to M-36 (Cedar Street). The virtual meeting will include a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Currently, work is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Funding for the project comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. Specifically, the program focuses on fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure, which applies to that portion of US-127.

MDOT staff and contractors, community stakeholders, local businesses and interested residents are all invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday, July 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Those wanting to participate can use this link to connect to the meeting, or may listen by phone without using Internet by calling 248-509-0316. The conference ID is 270 675 13#.

