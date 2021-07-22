Advertisement

MDOT virtual public meeting to discuss US-127 project in Ingham County

(KOSA)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has invited the public to attend a virtual meeting regarding the upcoming rebuilding of US-127 from the Jackson County line to M-36 (Cedar Street). The virtual meeting will include a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Currently, work is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Funding for the project comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. Specifically, the program focuses on fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure, which applies to that portion of US-127.

MDOT staff and contractors, community stakeholders, local businesses and interested residents are all invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday, July 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Those wanting to participate can use this link to connect to the meeting, or may listen by phone without using Internet by calling 248-509-0316. The conference ID is 270 675 13#.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Grand Blanc woman wins $1 million prize in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Eaton Rapids resident Christian Hisler wembarks on his 3,600 mile unicycle ride
Eaton Rapids man on a one-wheel cross-country trip
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Michigan Legislature votes to repeal 1945 Emergency Powers Act
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
Experts say there are far more than 3 Delta variant COVID-19 cases in mid-Michigan

Latest News

Kevin Warren: Big Ten taking “decentralized” approach to COVID-19
BIG 10 Media Day in Indianapolis - Kellan, Thursday
BIG 10 Media Day in Indianapolis - Kellan, Thursday
Major drain project nears completion
Major drain project nears completion
Almost 75,000 pounds of pollution in the Red Cedar River is ‘unhealthy’ to residents
nm
Royal Scott Live Static error