Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses for men who died at Faster Horses

(Source: Lukecombs.com)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Country music Star Luke Combs has paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at Faster Horses.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said Combs did not wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the musicians playing at the concert the weekend of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

