Love Lansing Like a Local at Royal Scot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Our ‘Love Lansing Like a Local’ feature this week on Studio 10 is golf courses in the Lansing area that are open and ready to serve you safely and responsibly this summer.

Royal Scot is a 27-hole golf course that is fully suited with plush green fairways and greens, strategically placed sand-traps, tee-off pads, water hazards, and fully grown trees that offer a challenge to golfers of any level. Royal Scot also has two full-size putting greens, a driving range, a full-service pro shop, which offers the latest in golf equipment and more.

When you ‘Love Lansing Like a Local’ you can find championship golf courses with affordable rates just waiting for you to tee off this summer.

