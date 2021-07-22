Lansing Schools announce free pre-K for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of mid-Michigan parents no longer have to worry about affording pre-K learning for their children.

The Lansing School District has announced a tuition-free pre-K program. It’s for all Lansing residents who turn 4-years-old before Dec. 1 regardless of their family’s income.

Weston Lindberg is the parent of a local student.

“It’s very exciting to me as a parent that other parents will have the same opportunities we had,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg’s daughter is five years old and is enrolled in the school district’s Great Start Readiness Program. He says having free tuition is one less thing to worry about.

“Lansing School District was our first choice and it was free for us for GSRP,” Lindberg said. “It was really great not to have to worry about that and have her at an equal playing field as the other kids.”

In his first month as superintendent, Ben Shuldiner launched universal pre-K for the district. Classes will be held four days a week in 14 schools across the district. Studies show investing in students as young as pre-K sets them up for a brighter future.

Shuldiner said, “When families send their kids to public school and they see how good they are, they start to really care not just how their children do but how all children do. What we’re looking forward to is this is the beginning of a rebirth of a relationship with the Lansing School District and the Lansing community.”

Local teacher Emily Baker says universal pre-K teaches social and emotional development.

“So, in Pre-K we focus on that and the academics,” Baker said. “They learn how to make friends and control their emotions and all those things it takes to be a good learner.”

Classes will be offered starting Sept. 16. with enrollment opening for families on July 28. There will be a registration event that day from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Eastern High School Football complex.

