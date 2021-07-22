Advertisement

Key Tampa Hockey Player Signs With Rangers

*
*(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Forward Barkley Goodrow, who just finished helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win consecutive Stanley Cups, has signed a six-year contract with the New York Rangers. General Manager Chris Drury announced the signing less than a week after acquiring the rights to the unrestricted free agent from the Lightning for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. Terms were not immediately available. Goodrow skated in 55 games with Tampa Bay this past season, collecting six goals and 14 assists along with a team-best, plus-16 rating. The 28-year-old, who can play the wing or center, also led the Lightning in hits with 111.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Grand Blanc woman wins $1 million prize in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Eaton Rapids resident Christian Hisler wembarks on his 3,600 mile unicycle ride
Eaton Rapids man on a one-wheel cross-country trip
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Michigan Legislature votes to repeal 1945 Emergency Powers Act
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
Experts say there are far more than 3 Delta variant COVID-19 cases in mid-Michigan

Latest News

Kirk Carley, of Milwaukee, right, holds up a deer statue during a parade celebrating the...
Milwaukee Celebrates With Big Parade
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Philly And Arizona Make Trade
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL Teams Warned Of Forfeits
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo (60) is greeted at the dugout by Jonathan Schoop, and Robbie...
Tigers Make It Seven Straight