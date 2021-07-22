Kevin Warren: Big Ten taking “decentralized” approach to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - We’re getting closer to kicking off the Big Ten football season.

With in-person interviews replacing Zoom calls, it’s on the way to being a great season for Big Ten football. But although we may feel like we’re nearing the end of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s effects reaching into the game are still very much a possibility.

The big question is how the conference will handle the virus if it makes a return in the Big Ten. Commissioner Kevin Warren says they voted on June 6 to have decentralized procedures, but they’ll still be able to help plan for the worst.

“We have allowed our institutions to handle those issues. Those schools are finalizing their proposals and procedures for the fall,” Warren said. “We’ll get those in early August, we’ll combine it, and then we’ll get together with our chancellors and presidents and make the determination of how we handle the fall. One of the things that we learned last year was to be methodical and thoughtful, and that we bring people together. We’re right where we want to be.”

The Big Ten season kicks off in just 37 days.

Warren says the conference’s COVID-19 policy will be released before then.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

