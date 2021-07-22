Advertisement

James Craig on campaign for Governor: “I’m running”

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - James Craig, a Republican and until recently Detroit’s police chief, appeared to announce that he will run for Governor of the state of Michigan.

Craig made the announcement Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He has presented a “law-and-order” message that places an emphasis on leadership, likely drawing from his own experiences as a police chief. If elected, Craig would be the state’s first Black governor.

Although he is the eighth Republican to form a candidate committee, Craig is the best known and is considered a serious contender, despite being untested in electoral politics. Once a Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary and faces Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Craig, who retired in June, had been signaling his intention to run for months. He has blamed Democrats for school closures during the coronavirus pandemic and has criticized Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions by saying America is not a “monarchy.”

Michigan has long been a swing state and Whitmer is seen as potentially vulnerable. Midterm elections typically favor the party opposite the president. While no first-term governor has lost in nearly 60 years, she will be the first incumbent to seek reelection at the same time her party controls the White House in 48 years.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing child found, Lansing Police end search
Crash at Edgewood
Crash involving CATA bus this morning
(Source: Gray News Media)
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his UP home
A dog was found in a garbage truck Monday
UPDATE: Dog found in garbage truck expected to make a full recovery
Gov. Whitmer vetoes bill that would’ve ended extra $300 in unemployment benefits

Latest News

Voter registration, early voting available for Lansing primary
Lansing Schools announce free pre-K for residents
Monarch butterflies disappearing
Monarch butterflies disappearing
Commissioners vote for own bonuses
Commissioners vote for own bonuses