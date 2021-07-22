Jackson Police arrest man in connection with death of Patrick Perry

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, the Jackson Police Department announced the arrest of a 53-year-old man in connection with the death of Patrick Perry. The man was arrested Thursday morning at the Jackson Police Department. Currently he is being held in the Jackson County jail, and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Perry was found dead on Wednesday, July 14. Initially, investigators suspected Perry was shot once in the chest leading to his death. Upon further investigation however, Perry is now thought to have been stabbed rather than shot.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637.

