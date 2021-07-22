Fifteenth anniversary celebration for Williamston business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Looking for a unique wedding gift or birthday present?

Fireworks Glass Studio is observing their 15 year anniversary with a celebration of food, snacks and live glass blowing demonstrations.

The open house will be July 31-August 1 and they will be offering buy one get one on all of their creations in the studio, excluding the “hold on to hope series.”

There will be light refreshments including popcorn from The Sun Theatre and hotdogs from Ellie’s County Kitchen.

