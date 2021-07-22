Advertisement

Chipotle rolls out gold foil burritos to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics

This is the first time the gold foil is introduced nationwide since it celebrated its 18th...
This is the first time the gold foil is introduced nationwide since it celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted gold foil-wrapped burritos in 2011.(Hand-out | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To get into the Olympic spirit, Chipotle is rolling out a limited-edition gold foil wrap for burritos to celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo.

The foil will be available at participating locations starting July 23.

“Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a news release.

In addition, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from July 23 through August 1.

This is the first time the gold foil is introduced nationwide since it celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted gold foil-wrapped burritos in 2011.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Grand Blanc woman wins $1 million prize in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Michigan Legislature votes to repeal 1945 Emergency Powers Act
Eaton Rapids resident Christian Hisler wembarks on his 3,600 mile unicycle ride
Eaton Rapids man on a one-wheel cross-country trip
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
Experts say there are far more than 3 Delta variant COVID-19 cases in mid-Michigan

Latest News

Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
Owosso welcomes back a hometown hero
James Craig on campaign for Governor: “I’m running”
Voter registration, early voting available for Lansing primary