Chipotle rolls out gold foil burritos to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To get into the Olympic spirit, Chipotle is rolling out a limited-edition gold foil wrap for burritos to celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo.

The foil will be available at participating locations starting July 23.

“Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a news release.

In addition, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from July 23 through August 1.

This is the first time the gold foil is introduced nationwide since it celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted gold foil-wrapped burritos in 2011.

