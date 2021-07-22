Big Ten Media Days returns

(WILX) - It has been two years since the Big Ten Media Days event has been held. Now, on what is hopefully the back end of a pandemic, the event is returning. The annual meeting of coaches, players, and media before the start of fall camp is a signal that a more normal season may be on the way, though some of the changes to the landscape go beyond COVID-19.

The announcements made will give fans a good idea of what the upcoming season will look like, though what will be announced is possibly less predictable than in any previous year. Major changes have affected college sports, including a new transfer portal, a source of revenue for players and a global pandemic.

A word from Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh will be speaking at the podium at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The 2-4 mark in 2020 tied for the worst of Harbaugh’s career, and Michigan fans will be eager to hear his plan for improving the team’s performance.

New lineup at MSU

The 2020 fall roster for the Spartans is wildly different from the roster they will have in the fall of 2021. Mel Tucker has been busy in the offseason, with lots of players from last year’s team entering the transfer portal with the intention of leaving the program, while nearly as many additions are coming into the program from other schools.

He’s scheduled to speak Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Players getting paid

As big an effect as COVID-19 had on athletics, a recent decision by the National College Athletic Association will likely have a larger one. This is the first year where student athletes will be able to profit off their name and likeness, meaning that you could start seeing commercials featuring college athletes as you watch the games they play in.

This is also the first major media event where those changes could color some of the coverage. It was only a few months into his tenure as Big Ten commissioner that Kevin Warren found himself dealing with COVID-19, now his first Media Day as commissioner will likely feature many questions relating to this newest curveball.

Big Ten Media Days will start with a press conference for Commissioner Warren at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. News 10 will update this story with developments as they happen.

