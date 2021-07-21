Advertisement

USA Flag Bearers Announced

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in...
The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
-- Four-time Olympic women’s basketball gold medalist Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez have been chosen as USA flag bearers for Friday’s opening ceremony. Alvarez won a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in speedskating, making him the rare athlete with the potential to medal at both the Winter and Summer Games. He and Bird were chosen by a vote of fellow U.S. athletes. They are the first duo to share the honor of leading the delegation into the ceremony. Bird will be trying to win an unprecedented fifth gold medal with teammate Diana Taurasi (tohr-AH’-see).

