USA Flag Bearers Announced

-- Four-time Olympic women’s basketball gold medalist Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez have been chosen as USA flag bearers for Friday’s opening ceremony. Alvarez won a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in speedskating, making him the rare athlete with the potential to medal at both the Winter and Summer Games. He and Bird were chosen by a vote of fellow U.S. athletes. They are the first duo to share the honor of leading the delegation into the ceremony. Bird will be trying to win an unprecedented fifth gold medal with teammate Diana Taurasi (tohr-AH’-see).

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.