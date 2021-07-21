USA Basketball Restoring Its Roster

-UNDATED (AP) - - USA Basketball expects to have its full 12-man roster available for Sunday’s matchup against France. It’s the first game for both teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Zach LaVine has been cleared to exit the health and safety protocols that stemmed from a coronavirus testing-related issue. He will fly to Japan and rejoin the team Thursday.

The three players from the NBA Finals - Khris Middleton and Jrue (droo) Holiday from the champion Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns - are expected to be in place on Saturday.

