Advertisement

USA Basketball Restoring Its Roster

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place on Friday, as rising cases...
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place on Friday, as rising cases of COVID continue to fuel safety concerns.(WCAX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - - USA Basketball expects to have its full 12-man roster available for Sunday’s matchup against France. It’s the first game for both teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Zach LaVine has been cleared to exit the health and safety protocols that stemmed from a coronavirus testing-related issue. He will fly to Japan and rejoin the team Thursday.

The three players from the NBA Finals - Khris Middleton and Jrue (droo) Holiday from the champion Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns - are expected to be in place on Saturday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing child found, Lansing Police end search
Crash at Edgewood
Crash involving CATA bus this morning
(Source: Gray News Media)
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his UP home
A dog was found in a garbage truck Monday
UPDATE: Dog found in garbage truck expected to make a full recovery
Gov. Whitmer vetoes bill that would’ve ended extra $300 in unemployment benefits

Latest News

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in...
USA Flag Bearers Announced
The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
Seattle Ready For NHL Expansion Draft
Lugnuts Lose Wednesday at West Michigan
A Pittsburgh Steelers jacket and hat. Available at a store at the Albany Mall.
Steelers Sign Two Free Agents