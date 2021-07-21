Spartans prepared to deal with virus this season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether the season happens or not, the coronavirus will be at the front of everyone’s minds on the michigan State football team.

Head coach Mel Tucker says no matter what happens, he wants his team to be level-headed.

“COVID hits. You get the information. What’s positive about that? We have to be non-negative about it,” Tucker said. “We can’t complain about it, we’re not going to buy into the excuses that ‘this is why we can’t do that, we’re behind the 8-ball, blah blah,’ we’re not doing that.”

Despite vaccinations going up, the virus still rears its ugly head.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re gonna get COVID. That’s a given,” said MSU football team doctor Mike Shingles. “Some people are going to get it and it’s not going to be good for them, and that’s sad because it’s preventable at this point.”

Shingles says they’re not going to mandate that players get the vaccine, but they still highly recommend it.

For the most part, the team has cooperated.

“I think 90 percent of our football players are vaccinated, and that will soon be 100%,” Shingles said.

Shingles says they’re still testing players multiple times a week and that staying safe is Mel Tucker’s biggest priority.

“He’s not going to put his team in jeopardy because there’s an athlete that’s not vaccinated and they’re symptomatic, and if they’re found positive, they’re not going to be involved with football for a couple weeks.”

Tucker says being vigilant is the only way to have a successful season.

“We’re controlling what we can control up to this point.”

That mindset is to get through the season with some wins and some healthy Spartans.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.