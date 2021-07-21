Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners assigned themselves hazard pay

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - County commissioners in Shiawassee County are receiving bonus checks. The County Board of Commissioners voted to pay 250 county employees a one-time payment using federal COVID-19 relief money.

That money is meant to help businesses and local governments deal with the effects of COVID-19.

The average payment for each employee was $2,100. But at least one commissioner received $25,000. Right now, it’s not known why some county employees were paid more or less than others.

Those allowed the county to pay employees and elected officials anywhere between $1,000 and $25,000, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

