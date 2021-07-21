Advertisement

Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners assigned themselves hazard pay

(Pixabay)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - County commissioners in Shiawassee County are receiving bonus checks. The County Board of Commissioners voted to pay 250 county employees a one-time payment using federal COVID-19 relief money.

That money is meant to help businesses and local governments deal with the effects of COVID-19.

The average payment for each employee was $2,100. But at least one commissioner received $25,000. Right now, it’s not known why some county employees were paid more or less than others.

Those allowed the county to pay employees and elected officials anywhere between $1,000 and $25,000, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Victims of carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses identified
Holt man arrested for operating while intoxicated
A dog was found in a garbage truck Monday
UPDATE: Dog found in garbage truck expected to make a full recovery
Police seek suspects in Jackson shooting
Three victims injured after a shooting at The Foundry on Sunday
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge now open after bomb threat scare

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics could still not happen depending on COVID-19 outlook
Can the state force students to mask up?
Can the state force students to mask up?
Dumpster dog expected to recover fully
Dumpster dog expected to recover fully
Lansing Native Running For Mayor
Lansing Native Running For Mayor