Setting the ‘barre’ for leg workouts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When you hear ‘meet me at the barre’ you might be thinking some type of eating or drinking establishment, but when you see the spelling, you might know it is something used in a workout setting.

Arika Hundt-Cole is a Senior Master Trainer at The Barre Code and says this workout “Uses your teeniest, tiniest muscles and isometric movements to really feel a burn in muscles you didn’t know you had.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.