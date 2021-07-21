Seattle Ready For NHL Expansion Draft

-SEATTLE (AP) - AP sources say Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger (DREE’-jer) are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal tells The Associated Press the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal tells the AP the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the expansion draft Wednesday night.

The Kraken’s 30 expansion draft picks were due at 10 a.m. Eastern time. They will be revealed beginning at 8 p.m.

The Kraken have also been linked to Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (oh-LEHK’-see-ak), who is a pending free agent.

