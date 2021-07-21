Advertisement

Seattle Ready For NHL Expansion Draft

The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.(Seattle Kraken)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SEATTLE (AP) - AP sources say Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger (DREE’-jer) are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal tells The Associated Press the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal tells the AP the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the expansion draft Wednesday night.

The Kraken’s 30 expansion draft picks were due at 10 a.m. Eastern time. They will be revealed beginning at 8 p.m.

The Kraken have also been linked to Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (oh-LEHK’-see-ak), who is a pending free agent.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing child found, Lansing Police end search
Crash at Edgewood
Crash involving CATA bus this morning
(Source: Gray News Media)
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his UP home
A dog was found in a garbage truck Monday
UPDATE: Dog found in garbage truck expected to make a full recovery
Gov. Whitmer vetoes bill that would’ve ended extra $300 in unemployment benefits

Latest News

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in...
USA Flag Bearers Announced
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place on Friday, as rising cases...
USA Basketball Restoring Its Roster
Lugnuts Lose Wednesday at West Michigan
A Pittsburgh Steelers jacket and hat. Available at a store at the Albany Mall.
Steelers Sign Two Free Agents