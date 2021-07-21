MSU to hold recruiting event for on-campus jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Division of Residential and Hospitality Services (RHS) at Michigan State University is hosting a hiring fair Wednesday, July 21 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Breslin Student Event Center.

The university is looking to hire building facilities workers, dining service workers, cooks, warehouse attendants, kitchen sanitation workers, banquet servers and more. Many full- and part-time positions are available in locations all across campus.

Over 2,600 employees were furloughed at MSU since the start of the pandemic.

MSU’s furlough agreements with unions representing employees are in place through July 31.

Services employees are expected to be back working on campus before the end of the July.

More information on the event can be found here.

