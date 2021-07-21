Advertisement

MSU to hold recruiting event for on-campus jobs

The event will be held at the Breslin Student Event Center.
Jared Rapp was a law student at Michigan State University at the time of the incident. Today,...
Jared Rapp was a law student at Michigan State University at the time of the incident. Today, he is a lawyer specializing in wine/spirit law and regulation. (Source: Wikimedia/Magnus Manske)
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Division of Residential and Hospitality Services (RHS) at Michigan State University is hosting a hiring fair Wednesday, July 21 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Breslin Student Event Center.

The university is looking to hire building facilities workers, dining service workers, cooks, warehouse attendants, kitchen sanitation workers, banquet servers and more. Many full- and part-time positions are available in locations all across campus.

Over 2,600 employees were furloughed at MSU since the start of the pandemic.

MSU’s furlough agreements with unions representing employees are in place through July 31.

Services employees are expected to be back working on campus before the end of the July.

More information on the event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing child found, Lansing Police end search
Crash at Edgewood
Crash involving CATA bus this morning
(Source: Gray News Media)
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his UP home
A dog was found in a garbage truck Monday
UPDATE: Dog found in garbage truck expected to make a full recovery
Gov. Whitmer vetoes bill that would’ve ended extra $300 in unemployment benefits

Latest News

The Lansing School District set to announce more details on tuition free Pre-K program
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Gov. Whitmer to announce second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes
USA Volleyball Player Tests Positive For COVID-19
East Lansing church holds memorial service for those who could not have one during pandemic