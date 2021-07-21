Advertisement

Monarch butterflies are disappearing in mid-Michigan

Michigan State University researchers connect decline to climate change
Monarch butterfly populations are declining.
Monarch butterfly populations are declining.(AP)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monarch butterflies are disappearing across the country and in mid-Michigan.

The population has been dropping since the mid 1990s.

Researchers believe until about 2004, weed killer on farms is the biggest reason for smaller populations.

A new study from Michigan State University suggests climate change has been the contributing factor since then.

“What we see there is when you have exceptionally hot years, in these places that are already pretty warm, that wasn’t good for monarchs. That generally meant the population was smaller,” said Erin Zylstra, MSU ecologist who authored the study.

Zylstra said this is a problem because the roll monarchs play in the ecosystem.

“They’re pollinators. So they pollinate a lot of the flowers and plants we see around,” Zylstra said. “They serve as a food source for a lot of other animals. They are just part of that food chain. So loosing major components of that will have other consequences.”

“By protecting the one animal, we are protecting the whole ecosystem. We also know if the monarchs are doing and a lot of those other animals are probably doing poorly,” said Jamie Elson, Fenner Nature Center naturalist.

That’s why the Fenner Nature Center is working to restore monarch populations in Lansing.

The center encourages people to help plant milkweed in its prairie.

It also has a monarch house it uses most year. It isn’t this year because of the pandemic.

“We collect caterpillars from the property and raise them until adulthood. The reason we do that is because caterpillars,” Elson said.

Elson said she hopes the monarch house will be up again next year.

In the meantime, you can help save monarchs by planting milkweed around your home.

You can also help researchers collect data online by uploading observations on eButterly and iNaturalist.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing child found, Lansing Police end search
Crash at Edgewood
Crash involving CATA bus this morning
(Source: Gray News Media)
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his UP home
A dog was found in a garbage truck Monday
UPDATE: Dog found in garbage truck expected to make a full recovery
Gov. Whitmer vetoes bill that would’ve ended extra $300 in unemployment benefits

Latest News

Lansing Schools Announce Free Pre-K
Lansing Schools Announce Free Pre-K
MSU Football Preparing For COVID Risks
MSU Football Preparing For COVID Risks
fg
BURGDORF LIVE Part 3
hghg
BURGDORF LIVE Part 2