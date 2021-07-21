Lugnuts Lose Wednesday at West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The West Michigan White Caps downed the Lansing Lugnuts Wednesday afternoon, 5-1 in Comstock Park. The Lugnuts, who won the series opener 8-3 on Tuesday night, fall to 32-36 on the season. Not many hits in the game, six for West Michigan and four for the Lugnuts. The teams have four games remaining in the series before the Lugnuts return home July 27th.

