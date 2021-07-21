Advertisement

Lugnuts Lose Wednesday at West Michigan

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The West Michigan White Caps downed the Lansing Lugnuts Wednesday afternoon, 5-1 in Comstock Park. The Lugnuts, who won the series opener 8-3 on Tuesday night, fall to 32-36 on the season. Not many hits in the game, six for West Michigan and four for the Lugnuts. The teams have four games remaining in the series before the Lugnuts return home July 27th.

