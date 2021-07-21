Advertisement

Learn more about Lansing’s Makers and Shakers Trail

Love Lansing Like a Local this summer
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The ‘Love Lansing Like a Local’ feature this week is breweries, wineries and distilleries. The Lansing area’s Makers and Shakers Trail is just one of the dozens of attractions that are being highlighted this summer by the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Makers and Shakers Trail is a compilation of Greater Lansing’s craft beer producers, artisan distilleries and boutique wineries. There are over twenty options for the 21 and over crowd to check out in our area.

Plan your summer staycation and ‘Love Lansing Like a Local’ all summer long.

