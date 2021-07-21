Advertisement

The Lansing School District set to announce more details on tuition free Pre-K program

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District will offer a free universal Pre-K program, for all students, regardless of income.

The board of education will make that announcement and provide more details Wednesday afternoon inside the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building at 1pm.

The first day of classes will be Thursday, Sept 16 and various locations will be available throughout the district. Classes will be offered Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday throughout the school year.

To apply the child must be four-years-old on or before December 1, 2021 and be a resident of the LSD or Ingham County.

Application Process:

1. Apply at the Ingham Intermediate Preschool Application Page.

2. The Lansing School District Preschool office will contact you to proceed with the next step of the application process.

