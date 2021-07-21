Ingham County offering assistance to homeowners struggling with the pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you live in Ingham County you may be eligible for money that will help pay for your mortgage and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership is issuing a grant to help homeowners that have been affected by the pandemic and have fallen behind on their bills.

“It would definitely help keep things above water, I don’t know how we would make it,” Ingham County Resident Marjorie Martin said.

The million-dollar grant assistance program is a one-time grant for qualified households to receive up to twelve months of past due utility bills and mortgage payments.

“If I could scratch off three things that I know they are being paid and I don’t have to pay them that would help, I can’t afford too,” Martin said. “It would help take away the worry.”

Specific qualifications are required to receive the grant, a household income must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income, individuals can qualify if they make less than $44,350 per year. Eligible households must have experienced a temporary job loss, reduced work hours, or other hardship caused by the pandemic.

“Out of the million dollars, this program is designed to be first come first serve and budgeting for the program we would love to see 100 families across the county assisted with these funds, however every household situation is unique,” said Executive Director of the Capital Area Housing Partnership, Rawley Van Fossen.

The application process is open and will run until the million dollars has been exhausted.

The money will be paid directly to the mortgage and utility company in a lump sum usually within two weeks.

“We knew that housing stability was going to be immediately impacted by this pandemic, and so we began our advocacy efforts to ensure that those household payments are going to be protected,” Van Fossen said. “We have a belief as a non-profit that you should not be punished because of those hardships.”

The million-dollar grant assistance program was made available through the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, and they received funds through the American Rescue Plan. To learn more about the grant and to apply, click here.

