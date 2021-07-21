Gov. Whitmer to announce second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor. Gretchen Whitmer is set to announce the second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

One winner will earn $1 million and two winners will earn $500,000.

Four winners were announced during the first drawing last week:

July 1- Amber Berger of New Baltimore

July 2- Adrienne Peterson of Southfield

July 3- Christopher Ackerman of Detroit

July 4- Larita Lee of Wyoming

