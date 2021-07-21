Gov. Whitmer to announce second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor. Gretchen Whitmer is set to announce the second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.
One winner will earn $1 million and two winners will earn $500,000.
Four winners were announced during the first drawing last week:
- July 1- Amber Berger of New Baltimore
- July 2- Adrienne Peterson of Southfield
- July 3- Christopher Ackerman of Detroit
- July 4- Larita Lee of Wyoming
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.