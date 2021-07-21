Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to announce second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes(State of Michigan)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor. Gretchen Whitmer is set to announce the second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

One winner will earn $1 million and two winners will earn $500,000.

Four winners were announced during the first drawing last week:

  • July 1- Amber Berger of New Baltimore
  • July 2- Adrienne Peterson of Southfield
  • July 3- Christopher Ackerman of Detroit
  • July 4- Larita Lee of Wyoming

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

