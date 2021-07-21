‘Give-A-Kid Projects’ collecting school supplies for local students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families in Holt are finding relief as school is set to begin soon.

It’s all thanks to a local non-profit organization.

The Give-A-Kid Projects started in 1984 and has since expanded out to Give-A-Kid-A-Coat, Give-A-Kid-A-Christmas and Give-A-Kid-A-Backpack.

They also have household items that are ready to help others a moments notice.

Tim Currin, a board member says right now they are in school supply mode because the need is the greatest its ever been.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the pandemic, number one, you know, because a lot of parents still aren’t back to work yet. You know, some have went back to your work, but you know, it’s been a heavy burden on them,” said Tim, “We’re here to help them out. The world is tough right now.

So far, Give-A-Kid-A-Backpack has filled 260 backpacks filled with curated school supplies for students in need. This is the most they have ever done.

But the beloved non-profit still needs school supply donations and you can give all year round.

You can help provide students with the staple supplies they need for a successful 2021/22 school year by donating a purchase from their curated School Supply Needs Amazon.com Wishlist: https://amzn.to/3A8p4vd

Each year, they support students in need across Ingham and Eaton counties in grades Pre-K through Senior Year with a customized backpack filled with the year’s predicted staple school supplies.

You can also help out by donating your time and volunteer with them,

You can reach Give-A-Kid-Projects by calling at (517) 694-1230.

