Former Oakland County priest to face trial in sexual abuse case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Oakland County priest is headed to court after a judge ruled there is enough evidence against him to send him to trial for criminal sexual conduct, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Gary Berthiaume, 80, was bound over to circuit court today on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony. Today’s ruling involves the original case against him, which was charged last year.

Last month, Berthiaume was charged with additional felonies in two new cases. All three cases stem from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three different victims who were between 13- and 15-years-old at the time. Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during that timeframe.

“Seeing Mr. Berthiaume bound over for trial is yet another example of my clergy abuse investigation team’s dedication to securing justice for survivors,” Nessel said. “We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure those who bravely come forward with their stories receive their day in court.”

Dates for preliminary exams in the newest cases have not yet been set. The cases can be followed in Oakland County’s 46th and 47th District Courts.

