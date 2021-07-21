Advertisement

Brisbane Gets Future Olympics

Olympics
Olympics(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
-- Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids. The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia knows what it takes to deliver a successful Games. Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.

