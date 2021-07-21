Alert: Viewers May Experience Interruption in Broadcast Signal
Wednesday 7/21/21
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to a technology upgrade, you may experience a short interruption of your broadcast signal for WILX between Noon and 1PM on Wednesday, 7/21. Thank you for your understanding.
