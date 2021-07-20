Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics could still not happen depending on COVID-19 outlook

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOKYO (WILX) - The Chief of the Organizing Committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by one year due to the pandemic, said on Tuesday that the games may still not happen if there is a significant spike in cases.

At a news conference CEO Toshiro Muto said that he would be keeping an eye on infection numbers and would confer with other organizers if necessary.

“We will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” Muto said.

The announcement comes as several athletes have already tested positive for COVID-19, with cases rising in Tokyo as a whole. Japan has said that athletes will compete in empty venues to minimize the health risks, with no spectators present at the games.

“Cases may rise and fall,” Muto said. “So, we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”

Organizers have reported 67 cases of COVID-19 infections in Japan among those accredited for the games since July 1st.

