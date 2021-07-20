Tigers Lose Turnbull For Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday that starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull is done for the season and will have Tommy John surgery. Turnbull’s elbow is the issue and the rehab may cost him the 2022 season or much of it as well. Turnbull made headlines on May 18th when he pitched the eighth no hitter in Tigers history in a game at Seattle.

