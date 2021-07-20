Advertisement

Tigers Lose Turnbull For Season

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday that starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull is done for the season and will have Tommy John surgery. Turnbull’s elbow is the issue and the rehab may cost him the 2022 season or much of it as well. Turnbull made headlines on May 18th when he pitched the eighth no hitter in Tigers history in a game at Seattle.

