Summit Comics and Games doubles in size with new renovations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the challenges of the past year and facing a pandemic, the team at Summit Comics & Games managed to purchase their building and double their footprint with an all new and improved expanded storefront space!

The Summit Comics & Games expansion was made possible thanks to a Match on Main Grant from the MEDC and Downtown Lansing Inc., local grant support through the City of Lansing, as well as the support of Summit’s loyal clientele.

Through the support of grant funds, Summit not only doubled the size of their storefront, but they were able to update plumbing, improve the layout of their store, replace flooring, add capacity and display areas for their product lines, and update signage to incorporate the enhanced space.

“We are so excited to continue to be a part of the Lansing community and have so many people to thank for making this new and improved space possible. Special thanks to all of the friends and customers of Summit. When we went into the Covid era, we put buying the building on hold. However, the support of our customers and neighbors rallying around us, the purchase of the building and expansion were possible. We look forward to providing Lansing with an even better experience at Summit.” states Summit Comics and Games owner Reggie Clem.

Throughout the pandemic Summit Comics & Games met the needs of their customers. From shifting into offering curbside pick-up and Facebook sales at the start of the pandemic, to offering scheduled shopping experiences, outdoor fun, volunteering with the DLI Business Development team, working to support their neighboring businesses with Free Lunch days, and more

Stop in and shop the store, to shop the board games, comics, action figures, apparel and more.

