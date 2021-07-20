Single vehicle crash involving CATA bus this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This morning, a Capital Area Transportation Authority bus and an SUV got into an accident at Edgewood and Cedar in Lansing.

Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

The scene is cleared and the lanes are now opened back up.

