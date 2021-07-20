Rams Lose Key Running Back For Season

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session. The Rams confirmed the injury one week before veterans report to training camp. Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starter after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams’ two playoff games last season, capping his rookie year with some of his best play.

