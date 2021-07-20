Advertisement

Rams Lose Key Running Back For Season

FSU running back Cam Akers; (Photo source: Travis Register, 247Sports)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session. The Rams confirmed the injury one week before veterans report to training camp. Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starter after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams’ two playoff games last season, capping his rookie year with some of his best play.

