Police arrest Jackson man in Summit Township shooting

SUMMIT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson man is behind bars after a shooting in Summit Township.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, July 19, deputies responded to multiple reports of a man shooting at people in an apartment complex on the 400 block of Commons Boulevard in Summit Township. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Witnesses on scene gave a description of the vehicle and investigators say shortly after the 911 calls, detectives with the Jackson County Police Department found and stopped the vehicle in question.

Officers that stopped the vehicle found a 24-year-old Jackson man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his leg and after searching the man’s vehicle, found a handgun with several spent shell casings, according to investigators.

Investigators at the scene of the shooting reviewed video evidence of the incident, and found the Jackson man firing shots in the direction of others in an apartment complex. Video showed the Jackson man sustained the injury after one unknown individual returned fire at the Jackson man, according to police.

Initial investigations from police say the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute among neighbors.

The 24-year-old Jackson man was arrested for discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession and felony firearm 3rd offense and was lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

