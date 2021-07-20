Advertisement

NFL Champs Visit White House

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House today. Brady had skipped visits by the New England Patriots to the White House in 2015 and 2017. It was the first post-Super Bowl White House trip for the record-setting quarterback since 2005, when George W. Bush was president.

