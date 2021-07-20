NFL Champs Visit White House

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House today. Brady had skipped visits by the New England Patriots to the White House in 2015 and 2017. It was the first post-Super Bowl White House trip for the record-setting quarterback since 2005, when George W. Bush was president.

