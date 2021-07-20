Advertisement

In My View 7/20/2021: Spartan improvement will depend largely on new transfers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big Ten football media days this week in Indianapolis, Channel 10 will be there in force.

So how will MSU coach Mel Tucker be received for the first time since COVID-19 wiped out this event a year ago? The pre-season magazines almost across the board have the Spartans finishing last in the Big Ten East where they finished last fall.

I find that a bit negative, but then again how many spots they move up will depend mostly on the new incoming transfers, especially quarterback Anthony Russo, assuming he is the starter. MSU football is nowhere near where it was about seven years ago though, right?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge now open after bomb threat scare
UPDATE: Police identify woman who died at Faster Horses, seek help identifying person of interest
(Source: Gray News Media)
Three dead, two hospitalized from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses Festival
Protesters gathered at Henry Ford campuses across the state in response to the COVID vaccine...
Statewide protests over Henry Ford vaccine mandate
Victims of carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses identified

Latest News

In My View 6/16/21: What to expect from MSU football
In My View 7/19/2021: Cause for optimism going into Lions training camp
Munn Ice Arena is undergoing 22.2 million in renovations.
In My View 7/16/21: Will renovation of Munn make a difference in success?
Will renovation of Munn mean success?
Will renovation of Munn mean success? - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 7/15/21: Tigers are being chintzy ahead of doubleheader