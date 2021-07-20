In My View 7/20/2021: Spartan improvement will depend largely on new transfers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big Ten football media days this week in Indianapolis, Channel 10 will be there in force.

So how will MSU coach Mel Tucker be received for the first time since COVID-19 wiped out this event a year ago? The pre-season magazines almost across the board have the Spartans finishing last in the Big Ten East where they finished last fall.

I find that a bit negative, but then again how many spots they move up will depend mostly on the new incoming transfers, especially quarterback Anthony Russo, assuming he is the starter. MSU football is nowhere near where it was about seven years ago though, right?

