In My View 7/19/2021: Cause for optimism going into Lions training camp

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions training camp opens next week and it will be similar in one way to years past—plenty of optimism.

Different in that there are new coaches, a new GM and a new quarterback in Jared Goff most notably. How fast this team develops from the 5-11 team last year will be a study all season long and not many of the so called experts think the Lions will be that much improved if at all without Matthew Stafford.

