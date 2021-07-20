Advertisement

In My View 7/19/2021: Cause for optimism going into Lions training camp

In My View 6/16/21: What to expect from MSU football
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions training camp opens next week and it will be similar in one way to years past—plenty of optimism.

Different in that there are new coaches, a new GM and a new quarterback in Jared Goff most notably. How fast this team develops from the 5-11 team last year will be a study all season long and not many of the so called experts think the Lions will be that much improved if at all without Matthew Stafford.

