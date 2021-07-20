MSU Residential and Hospitality Services hiring fair is tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - July 21, The Division of Residential and Hospitality Services (RHS) at Michigan State University is hosting a hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The RHS is looking to hire building facilities workers, dining service workers, cooks, warehouse attendants, kitchen sanitation workers, banquet servers and more. The positions will be located all across campus.

Interested parties are urged to bring a resume and dress professionally.

The event will be at the Breslin Student Events Center located on MSU’s campus at 534 Birch Rd., East Lansing.

Entrance for the event is at the Southwest Harrison Gate.

Parking is available at lot 63 as well as across Harrison Road at Ramp 7.

