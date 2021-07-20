Advertisement

MISSING IN MICHIGAN: Lansing Police searching for missing child

Niajah Skye Rinehart
Niajah Skye Rinehart(Lansing Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for a missing child.

According to police 11 year old Niajah Skye Rinehart was last seen today at 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Pine, wearing a grey T-shirt with “Franks Press Box” lettering on the front and black pants.

Lansing Police say Naijah suffers from seizures and is non-verbal.

If you’ve seen her, contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

