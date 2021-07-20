MISSING IN MICHIGAN: Lansing Police searching for missing child

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for a missing child.

According to police 11 year old Niajah Skye Rinehart was last seen today at 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Pine, wearing a grey T-shirt with “Franks Press Box” lettering on the front and black pants.

Lansing Police say Naijah suffers from seizures and is non-verbal.

If you’ve seen her, contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.