MISSING IN MICHIGAN: Lansing Police searching for missing child
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for a missing child.
According to police 11 year old Niajah Skye Rinehart was last seen today at 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Pine, wearing a grey T-shirt with “Franks Press Box” lettering on the front and black pants.
Lansing Police say Naijah suffers from seizures and is non-verbal.
If you’ve seen her, contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.
