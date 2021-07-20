Advertisement

Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his UP home

(Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan sheriff injured at his Upper Peninsula home over the weekend has died, authorities said.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died Monday night at a hospital in Marquette.

“The sudden and tragic loss of this man who was both a leader and a friend is hard to process,” said Undersheriff Kevin Coppo. “Our hearts go out to his family during this truly difficult time.”

McLean suffered significant injuries during an accident Saturday night. Neighbors helped him before an emergency crew arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were released.

Before McLean’s death was publicly disclosed, the sheriff’s office changed the profile photo on its Facebook page. It showed a badge with a black line across the middle, a symbol of mourning for a fallen police officer.

More than 160 people posted comments, with many referring to him by a nickname, “Slim.”

McLean was elected in 1996 and has been reelected every four years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

