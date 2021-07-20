Michigan hosting virtual town hall about COVID-19 vaccine for Gen-Z

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan is hosting a series of community town halls to help answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The next will be today at 5:30 p.m., with young adults and medical experts speaking on behalf of and to Gen-Z.

So far only around 40% of eligible Michigan residents aged 20-29 have received at least one dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccine. The 16-19 eligible age group is just slightly higher at 40.3%.

However, variants of the COVID-19 virus are spreading and hospitalizations continue among the unvaccinated. More infections also increase the chance of new variants developing, with a vaccine-resistant variant remaining a serious possibility.

The event will be moderated by Danielle El-Amin, strategic advisor to Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Joining her on the panel are:

Christina El Zarka, University of Michigan student, Save Summer 2021 founder

Dr. Joseph Fakhoury, MD, FAAP, Bronson Pediatric Medicine Hospital Specialists

Durrell Hill, eligibility specialist at the State of Michigan, and Central Michigan Graduate Student

Jeremy and Jermaine Hogstrom , DO, resident physicians, Authority Health Internal Medicine

Javon Shell, director of digital content strategy, Cleveland Cavaliers

Ally Telfor, Michigan State University 2021 recent graduate

Michigan is working to vaccinated at least 70% of residents to reach community-wide immunity that can protect others who cannot get vaccinated. The goal of the town hall series is to address the safety and efficacy of the vaccine by answering questions within specific communities, including families with children older than 12 who are eligible to be vaccinated.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

